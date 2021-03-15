Stefanik wants Biden to demand Cuomo’s resignation

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Monday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said President Joe Biden should demand both the resignation and removal of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo is dealing with several controversial accusations: that his administration hid how many COVID deaths took place at nursing homes, that he sexually harassed staff and made women feel uncomfortable in professional situations, and that the Mario Cuomo bridge—named after his father—was built using shortcuts that have led to potential safety issues.
Biden—who himself was accused of workplace misconduct—has said that he would like to wait for the results of an investigation from Attorney General Letitia James and an impeachment inquiry from the legislature.
Take a look at Stefanik’s statement—which is not addressed to the president, but is about him—below:
“President Joe Biden has failed the American people and New Yorkers who demand transparency, accountability, and good government. President Biden has failed to live up to his own standards of zero tolerance for sexual harassment, sexual grooming, sexual abuse, and sexual assault. Rather than hold elected officials to the highest standards of ethical conduct, President Biden has prioritized partisan politics over the overwhelming and unified bipartisan calls for Governor Cuomo’s immediate resignation.”
“Governor Cuomo is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and the Albany Police Department for obstruction of justice, a corruption and coverup scandal that resulted in the deaths of thousands of seniors in New York’s nursing homes, and for numerous allegations of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, sexual grooming, sexual assault, and workplace retaliation. Governor Cuomo is unable to effectively govern. As bipartisan calls for Governor Cuomo’s resignation and impeachment at the federal and state levels continue to grow, President Biden has the responsibility to stand up for the American people and all New Yorkers. Yesterday’s statement makes it clear that the President of the United States is complicit in the coverup of Governor Cuomo’s criminal conduct including repeated sexual abuse. I am publicly calling on President Biden to demand Governor Cuomo’s immediate resignation and removal from office.”Elise Stefanik (R)
New York’s 21st Congressional District