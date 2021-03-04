Reports: Cuomo advisors pushed NY health officials to alter COVID-19 nursing home deaths report

FILE — In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. De Rosa, Cuomo’s top aide, told top Democrats frustrated with the administration’s long-delayed release of data about nursing home deaths that the administration “froze” over worries about what information was “going to be used against us,” according to a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 meeting and a partial transcript provided by the governor’s office. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new report from the Wall Street Journal alleges that Governor Cuomo’s top advisers successfully pushed New York health officials to alter a public report, undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

The New York Times is also reporting similar information.

The Wall Streets Journal cites “people with knowledge of the report’s production” as their source for their article.

It’s alleged New York State’s July report on COVID-19 nursing home deaths only included those who died in long-term care facilities from the virus. The report excluded those who got sick in nursing homes and passed away in hospitals, according to the WSJ.

According to the Journal’s new reporting, “the report said 6,432 nursing-home residents had died—a significant undercount of the death toll attributed to the state’s most vulnerable population, the people said.”

The Wall Street Journal said the following regarding the nursing home deaths.

“State officials now say more than 15,000 residents of nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities were confirmed or presumed to have died from Covid-19 since March of last year—counting both those who died in long-term-care facilities and those who died later in hospitals. That figure is about 50% higher than earlier official death tolls.” The Wall Street Journal

