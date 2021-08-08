WSJ: Top aide to Governor Cuomo Melissa DeRosa resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Melissa DeRosa has resigned, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In DeRosa’s statement obtained by the Journal, she recounts her time in state government over the past 10 years. She adds that the past two years have taken a toll on her both emotionally and mentally.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimisim throught the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opprotunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state. Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

DeRosa was the first woman to serve as secretary to the governor.

Her resignation comes less than one week after Attorney General Leticia James’ investigation into the governor determined that Governor Cuomo committed sexual harassment.

Executive Assistant #1’s testimonial in the AG’s report revealed she was scared to lose her job had she shared her experience with the governor’s alleged misconduct.

“[T]he way he was so firm with [me] that I couldn’t show anyone else that photo, I was just terrified that if I shared what was going on that it would somehow get around. And if Stephanie Benton or Melissa [DeRosa] heard that, I was going to lose my job. Because I knew that I certainly was going to be the one to go,” Executive Assistant #1 recounted in the report.

Lindsey Boylan, one of Cuomo’s accusers, published her own observations of DeRosa.

“It was all so normalized—particularly by Melissa DeRosa and other top women around him—that only now do I realize how insidious his abuse was,” Boylan said.

Following the release of the AG’s report calls for Governor Cuomo to resign have piled on from both top Democrats and Republicans. United States President Joe Biden also called on Cuomo to step down after details of the report were released.

“Let’s take one thing at a time here,” Biden said. “I think he should resign. I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact. … I have not read the report, I don’t know the detail of it. All I know is the end result.”

The NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee’s investigation into Cuomo’s alleged misconduct is nearing completion. The Independent Committee Counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell says as its probe wraps up, “the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client [Govenor Andrew Cuomo].”

The committee has requested more information from Governor Cuomo’s counsel before they conclude their investigation.