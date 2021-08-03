Lt. Gov. Hochul: AG’s report documents ‘repulsive’ behavior of Gov. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul campaign together at the Hotel Trade Council during a reelection event in New York City on Sept. 8, 2014. (Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul released a statement regarding the Attorney Generals’ investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple current and former state employees.

The AG’s investigation uncovered what Attorney General Letitia James called a “toxic” work environment in which women were afraid to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the Governor.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward,” said Lt. Gov. Hochul.

Findings of the report were released in a press conference Tuesday. By the early afternoon, Capital Region lawmakers were calling for Gov. Cuomo to resign or for his impeachment.

“No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps,” said Lt. Gov. Hochul.

If Gov. Cuomo does resign or is removed from office, Lt. Gov. Hochul would be next in line to serve as the state’s governor, because of this her office said, “it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”