ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family and friends of the two concertgoers killed in a crash outside the Kodak Center in Rochester Monday remembered them as best friends who “spent their last moments together, enjoying their passion and friendship,” and as heroes who unknowingly protected a crowd of pedestrians.

Justina Hughes, 28, and Joshua Orr, 29, were passengers in a rideshare car leaving a parking lot after a New Years Eve concert when a man in a rented vehicle loaded with gasoline canisters crashed into it.

Hughes and Orr did not survive. The suspect died later Monday evening.

Josh Orr and Justina Hughes

Investigators said Tuesday the driver appeared to speed into oncoming traffic and toward a crowd of pedestrians before hitting the rideshare car instead. At least nine pedestrians were injured.

Hughes’ and Orr’s families said they consider the two heroes for their role in preventing more serious injuries among the crowd outside the theater.

“Oh how she loved music,” Hughes’ family said in a statement released Tuesday. “It was the passion that gave her the most joy. We take peace in knowing that Justina and her very best friend, Josh, spent their last moments together, enjoying their passion and friendship. We also take comfort in knowing that many other lives were saved because they became, albeit unaware, a shield for others. And because of that, they will forever be heroes.”

Orr’s family also released a statement, saying, “On New Year’s Eve Josh was doing his favorite thing in the world, attending a Grateful Dead tribute band when he was taken from us. Josh is a hero and saved countless lives from being taken away from our community.”

Hughes and Orr were leaving a concert by the band moe. when they were killed. The band posted a statement on Facebook, saying in part, “On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured.”

Statement from the family of Justina Hughes

Justina was our family’s beautiful free spirit and she was loved by all of us beyond measure. She had an old soul and cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a talented artist who loved nature, and took every opportunity to hike a new trail and find a new waterfall. And oh how she loved music. It was the passion that gave her the most joy. We take peace in knowing that Justina and her very best friend, Josh, spent their last moments together, enjoying their passion and friendship. We also take comfort in knowing that many other lives were saved because they became, albeit unaware, a shield for others. And because of that, they will forever be heroes. We ask that you take a moment to reflect on the young lives that were taken away from their families and friends. Please respect our wishes to grieve and mourn this devastating loss in privacy.

Statement from the family of Josh Orr

Josh was a beautiful, generous human, filled with love and positivity and an advocate for those struggling with mental health. Aside from his family, he loved his girlfriend and his dog Eddie. On New Year’s Eve Josh was doing his favorite thing in the world, attending a Grateful Dead tribute band when he was taken from us. Josh is a hero and saved countless lives from being taken away from our community. We are thankful for all of the first responders of Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement for doing everything they could to help our son and his dear friend. Please respect our privacy as we navigate through this unimaginably difficult time.

Statement from moe.