GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs will celebrate its 120th anniversary in business with celebrations at all locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

The celebration will feature free birthday treats from noon until all are gone. The first 120 customers will get a free 16.9 ounce bottle of water. There will also be a special $5 off a $20 purchase birthday coupon that will expire at 2 p.m. that day.

We invite everyone to come celebrate our big day with us. I think our founder, Burt Kinney, would be so proud that his legacy of caring is still going strong. We hope to be here for our communities for another 120 years. John Marraffa, R.Ph., President of Kinney Drugs

Founded in Gouverneur, in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 96 stores in New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry