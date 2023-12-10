ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead following an explosion and house fire in Oneonta on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Otsego County 911 Center began receiving multiple calls about an explosion and house fire on Richards Avenue. The Oneonta Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw multiple residences had suffered serious damage, and one of the homes was on fire.

Once the was fire was put out, one person was found dead inside one of the homes, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Another person from a neighboring home also received medical attention for minor injuries they suffered during the explosion.

The investigation into the explosion is still ongoing, but the Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.

Courtesy of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office