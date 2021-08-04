Poll: 59 percent of New Yorkers say Cuomo should resign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about gun violence at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Marist Poll, 59 percent of New Yorkers think the Governor should step down.

The poll was conducted Tuesday night, after the results of the New York Attorney General’s Office’s investigation into Andrew Cuomo were announced.

The report concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several women.

More than half of the registered Democrats who were surveyed say he should resign.

32 percent of people say the Governor should serve the rest of his term, which goes through next year.

Here are more results of the poll:

Did Gov. Cuomo do something illegal?

44 percent believe Cuomo did something illegal

29 percent think he did something unethical, but not illegal

7 percent believe he did nothing wrong

6 percent say they haven’t heard enough about the allegations

13 percent are unsure

Re-election?

Now

11 percent think Cuomo should be re-elected

78 percent say it’s time for someone else to be governor

February

36 percent of registered voters thought Cuomo should be reelected

58 percent said it was time for a new governor