State Police arrest Steuben County woman for the manslaughter of her boyfriend

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State Police arrested a Tuscarora woman for hitting a man with a car and killing him.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a call of a person in the middle of the road dead on County Route 85 in Tuscarora, close to the Pennsylvania border.

According to officers, 31-year-old Nicholas Tracy of Addison was driving with his girlfriend, Brittany Carlson.

State police said for an unknown reason, Tracy exited the vehicle and began to walk, then Carlson entered the driver’s seat of the car and drove at Tracy, hitting him with the car.

According to officers on the scene, Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene.

29-year-old Brittany Carlson Tuscarora has been charged— with Vehicular Manslaughter, Reckless Driving, Driving While Intoxicated, and Unsafe Start.

The Steuben County District Attorney is currently working with State Police Investigators, and the investigation is continuing.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the State Police at (607)-962-3292.