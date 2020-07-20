Large number of jellyfish still hanging around Gulf waters, back bays

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — “Stinging nettle” jellyfish have moved into the area over the last couple of weeks.

If you’ve never seen them before the sheer number can be overwhelming. “For the most part people have never seen this many jelly fish in a single location other than at an aquarium,” says General Manager of Caribe Marina Chris Logel.

For the last couple of weeks, the jellyfish nicknamed “candy stripper” have been another attraction at the Caribe Marina, leaving guests like Seth Granbois from Little Rock, Arkansas a little in awe. “This is the first time we’ve seen em in such vast numbers.”









They are not just limited to the back bays. Purple flags have been flying along the beaches too. They are just a little more spread out in the Gulf waters. “You definitely don’t want to be swimming around with these,” says Logel.

The influx is not expected to last too much longer. For the most part, jellyfish depend on currents to help get them where they are going. Another week or so and the number of sting nettles should get back to normal.

“Some places have fall seasons and foliage and stuff like that,” says Logel, “And we just have jellyfish season here.”

