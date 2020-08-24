Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Laura and Marco

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – We continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura and now Tropical Storm Marco as they near the Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

Marco is dealing with a lot of wind shear and the intensity has decreased during the overnight. The most recent track shows little to no change with landfall forecast to be southeast Louisiana sometime Monday evening. The storm is moving into the northern Gulf of Mexico moving north-northeast.

Marco is now in the process of turning more towards the west. A landfall is still likely in southeast Louisiana tonight as a tropical storm. Local impacts for our area have not changed.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

The tropical storm is moving over the warm water of the Caribbean Sea continuing to drop heavy rain over Cuba.

The system is expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening and most likely rapidly strengthen over the warm Gulf waters. The intensity forecast increased Laura to a category 2 at landfall. It should be known that there is LOW confidence with Laura’s intensity forecast and the exact area of landfall Wednesday afternoon. A northwestern movement is likely through Wednesday. Laura is expected to approach the west-central Gulf Coast by Wednesday. The latest track continues to focus on Louisiana, but coastal Alabama and Mississippi should remain alert.