Newsfeed Now: Tracking Isaias; Stimulus negotiations continue

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to impact the South Carolina coast on Monday. KARK meteorologist Pat Walker and WCBD’s Olivia Parsons give the latest track and coastal conditions.

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS NEGOTIATIONS: Both Republicans and Democrats want to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks as part of the next coronavirus aid package. While negotiations in Washington didn’t advance much over the last few days, we’re finally hearing about “productive” conversations that could put you closer to receiving the next $1,200 direct payment. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

SPACEX LANDING: People of all ages gathered together watching the Gulf where history was being made. WKRG’s Ed Bloodsworth joins the conversation to talk about this weekend’s Space X landing.

