ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two weeks ago we put out two lists from nationally known review sites on who had the best pizza in the area. The two lists did not match each other, and from your comments, you did not agree with them either.

So we listened to you and asked you to nominate local places around the Twin Tiers with the best pizza. And you did let us know! You provided 63 different locations on the original Facebook post. We took those 63 locations and created a poll for you to vote on.

And those results are in. According to the system, over 1,100 people from around the Twin Tiers cast their votes to help their favorite place for pizza to come out on top. We will reveal the top 10 places below.

Aniello’s – Corning

Pudgies – Southside Elmira

Atlas Pizza – Corning

Scale House Brewery – Hector

Paesanos Pizza & Subs – Elmira

Town Tavern – Erin

Vincenzo’s – Elmira

Jerlandos Pizza – Watkins Glen

Picnic Pizza – Horseheads

Landon’s Pub – Watkins Glen

We would like to thank everyone who helped decide the best pizza place in the Twin Tiers, based on the people who live here. While there will be some that disagree with the results of the poll, this poll was non-scientific, and anyone in the Twin Tiers was able to vote. No business paid to be in the poll, and the poll was not sponsored.