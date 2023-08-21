Photo of the van rollover on I-390 in Wayland on Saturday, Aug. 19.

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The victims of a deadly vehicle crash in Wayland on Saturday have been released by New York State Police.

According to state police, 40-year-old Margarita Ramirez-Luna died of her injuries after being taken to Nicholas-Noyes Hospital in Dansville following a van rollover on I-390 involving 13 people.

Police also confirm that 12-year-old Alex Andrade died and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner.

Police learned that the driver, 41-year-old Adrian Andrade-Dolores had lost control of the 2005 E-350 van after the rear passenger tire failed, resulting in the van going into the median and rolling numerous times.

Police released the names of the remaining individuals who were involved in the crash:

34-year-old Jorge Dolores-Gonzales

One-year-old Mateas Ramirez

49-year-old Maria Guadalupe-Ramirez

Eight-year-old David Estrada-Ramirez Jr.

16-year-old Yasmin Ramirez

22-year-old Ricardo Ramirez

40-year-old David Estrada-Elias

Eight-year-old Daniel Ramirez

37-year-old Elizabeth Ramirez-Luna

43-year-old Rosario Ramirez-Luna

Of the 13 involved in the crash, nine were taken to area hospitals via ambulance and helicopter.

Ramirez-Luna was pregnant; with her child being successfully delivered at the hospital by hospital staff, the infant has since been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further evaluation.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.