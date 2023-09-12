ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this segment, we highlight two brothers from Horseheads who shined on the water. Congratulations to the Bower brothers, Luke and Jack, who caught these special striped bass at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. The Bower’s had the opportunity to catch the bass with Captain Kenny Short.

Without question, the future is bright for both Luke and Jack as their fishing careers continue to shine.

