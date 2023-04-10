TODAY:

Quiet weather is in store for us today as a big area of high pressure is in control of our weather pattern. This allows for plenty of sunshine and dry weather today. Temperatures also turn mild this afternoon as warmer air filters in.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, some high clouds pass through the area but we stay dry and mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

Our warming trend continues for tomorrow and for the remainder of the week. Due to a system moving to the northwest of our area, we see mid and high clouds for Tuesday with breezy conditions. We are still able to see some peeks of sunshine for the day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine is quick to return on Wednesday and through the end of the week. Warmer air also continues to filter in so it feels summer-like on Thursday and Friday. Some high clouds pass through the area for the end of the week. Our next chance for showers arrives for Saturday and Sunday. This is with a low pressure system which brings a cold front through the area by Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

