Mayor Mandell outlined how funds would be dispersed pending a City Council vote on Monday, August 29th.



In addition to a new “Welcome to Elmira” sign, the proposal calls for $100,000 allocated to small to medium sized tourism based organizations with a maximum of $10,000 per organization. $1,500,000 for an as-of-yet unknown major tourism project.

Also in the budget is non residential, commercial medium sized property rehab totaling $1,000,000 with a maximum of $25,000 per organization.