BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested on felony charges after a domestic incident that occurred earlier this month, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Taylor Parsons, 30, was arrested on July 11, 2022, as a result of a domestic dispute investigation that occurred on July 8th, 2022.

He was charged with:

Assault in the 2nd Degree – class D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree – class E Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree – class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation – class A Misdemeanor

Parsons was taken to the Steuben County Jail and arraigned in the Steuben County CAP court, then subsequently released. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date and time.