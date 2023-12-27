BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have activated cornerback Kaiir Elam from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday, bolstering defensive secondary depth as the postseason approaches.

Buffalo’s first-round draft pick in 2022, Elam went on IR with a foot injury on Nov. 2, after playing in three of the season’s first seven games. He returned to Bills practice three weeks ago, and the Bills had until Wednesday to decide whether to activate Elam, or keep him on IR for the remainder of the season.

Elam takes the 53rd roster spot that came open when the Bills put defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on IR last week. Defensive tackle Daquan Jones remains on IR after the Bills opened his practice window last week.

“We’ll see how DaQuan does this week,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the Bills held a walk-through practice. “Kaiir, it’s good to have him back on the active and we’ll see how he continues to progress and we’ll go from there. Nothing really more to add on that right now.”

Elam adds depth at corner behind starters Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford, along with reserve Dane Jackson.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib) have progressed to day-to-day after missing the past two games, McDermott said, and every player on the active roster participated in Wednesday’s walk-through, including linebacker Terrel Bernard , who is dealing with a sore ankle.

Buffalo (9-6) hosts New England (4-11) on Sunday with an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot and remain in contention for the AFC East division title.