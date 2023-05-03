ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pro Football Hall of Famer is coming to Corning in June.

Buffalo Bills legendary defensive end Bruce Smith will be the special guest speaker at the annual Pathways Inc. Fundraiser at The Corning Museum of Glass on Saturday, June 10. Smith will speak at the dinner which runs from 5-8 pm. Tickets start at $80 to hear from one of the all-time greats in football history.

Smith was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of The Year and still holds the all-time NFL record for career sacks with 200. Bruce was a prominent leader for the Buffalo Bills teams who went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990’s.

Smith, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, also has his #78 retired by the Bills franchise. He was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1985 out of Virginia Tech. This marks the second time in the last six years that Smith will visit the region. In 2017, Smith was a special guest at the annual Hornell Sports Night.

For more information, you can visit the official Pathway’s Fundraiser page here: https://www.pathwaysforyou.org/brucesmith