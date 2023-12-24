LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WROC) — The Bills have let bad teams hang around all season long. It cost them against the Patriots. It cost them against the Jets in the season opener. It might cost them a playoff berth.

However, on Saturday night, the Bills survived with a 24-22 win against the Chargers to earn their third straight victory, keeping their season pointed toward the postseason.

“It’s the NFL,” said Josh Allen. “These are the highest-level professional athletes in the world each and every week that we’re playing. It’s not easy to win. It’s not easy to win by a lot. I’m just fortunate that we found a way.”

“That’s the name of the game right now,” he added. “This is our playoffs. It doesn’t matter how we get them done, just get them done.”

The Bills were down 22-21 with 5:26 remaining and drove into field goal range as Tyler Bass kicked the game-winner with 28 seconds left on the clock. Stefon Diggs made a catch on third down to extend the drive and facing a heavy blitz three plays later, Josh Allen heaved up a ball for Khalil Shakir who came down with the catch.

Allen finished with 15 completions on 21 attempts for 237 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers were playing shorthanded. They were without starting quarterback Justin Herbert for the second straight game after he suffered a season-ending injury. They had also just fired their head coach Brandon Staley after suffering a 63-21 loss to the Raiders, putting interim head coach Giff Smith in charge.

“Coach Giff, he’s well-respected around the league,” said Sean McDermott. “Knowing of him for a number of years in this profession, I figured he would get a response out of the players and the team and he did. We didn’t come out here thinking anything other than that, quite honestly.”

The Bills started off slow, punting on their first three drives. The Chargers kicked a field goal on their first drive, opting for three points faced with fourth and goal from the two-yard line.

They’d cash in for a touchdown in the second quarter thanks to a Bills’ miscue. Deonte Harty fumbled a punt which was received by the Chargers. It took just four plays for Los Angeles to find the end zone as Easton Stick ran in a one-yard touchdown to make it 10-0.

“Things weren’t clicking,” said Allen. “Just continue to stay patient. We got the one play to Gabe and felt ourselves get in a groove.”

The Bills finally woke up in the second quarter. Gabe Davis caught a 57-yard touchdown with 9:02 left in the quarter to make it 10-7, fighting off a Charger defender at the end of the score.

After the defense forced a punt, the Bills’ offense converted once again, scoring on an eight-play, 63-yard drive. The Bills ran six times on the drive, with Allen finishing off the drive with a two-yard run with 38 seconds left in the half.

The Bills came out of the locker room shaky once again. Allen threw an interception on the Bills’ second play of the half, underthrowing Stefon Diggs deep down the field, caught by safety Alohi Gillman.

The Chargers couldn’t convert from the good field positioning, settling for a field goal to make it 14-13.

The Bills answered with an impressive drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays for another touchdown. Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir made key catches on third down to extend the drive and Davis got the Bills in the red zone with a 36-yard grab. On third and goal from the one, Allen plowed his way in for his second rushing touchdown of the day to make it 21-13.

The Chargers then kicked field goals on three straight possessions to take the lead. The Chargers got the ball back for the go-ahead field goal after James Cook coughed up a fumble. That field goal was good from 53 yards out by Cameron Dicker, who went five for five on field goals.

The Bills then marched down the field for their own go-ahead score, however, theirs would not be matched. Shakir’s catch was initially ruled a touchdown, however it was overturned as his knee was barely on the ground when touched by a Chargers defender.

That allowed the Bills to take the clock down to less than 30 seconds to go before giving the ball back to Los Angeles. Ed Oliver ended any hopes of a miracle with a sack on the first play of the Chargers’ drive.

“They came out and played hard,” said Allen. “They had a really good gameplan. It’s tough because when you’re playing a team with nothing to lose, that’s a dangerous team. That was a dangerous team we played today. We gutted it out and found a way.”

The Bills move to 9-6 with the win and currently hold the sixth playoff spot in the AFC. However, that is only due to them playing one more game than most of their playoff competitors. The Colts play the Falcons and the Texans take on the Browns on Sunday, with both teams sitting at 8-6.

While they still need help if they were to lose one more game this season, the Bills now control their playoff destiny thanks to the Steelers beating the Bengals earlier on Saturday.

The Bills will be back at home on Saturday, December 31st to host the New England Patriots.