BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Medaille University’s announcement on Monday that the school will close on Aug. 31, several Western New York colleges have released statements that teach-out agreements have been reached with Medaille.

Daemen University

Daemen University was first to announce the deal on Tuesday morning.

The teach-out contract will allow students to finish their programs of study at Daemen, which said it will be working to provide all financial aid students are currently receiving.

“As part of the teach-out agreement, Daemen will work to meet all institutional financial aid a student is currently receiving,” the statement said.

It also guaranteed it will never cost a student more to earn a degree at Daemen than they paid at Medaille, that “as many credits as possible” will transfer over to help students graduate on time, and students will be allowed to room with their choice of other former Medaille students.

Canisius College

Canisius College followed suit Tuesday afternoon, confirming to News 4 that a teach-out agreement with Medaille was reached. Under the terms of the agreement, Medaille students transferring to Canisius would have the ability to complete their undergraduate or graduate studies.

“It is of the utmost importance that we support these students who are going through a unique and challenging circumstance at this moment in their lives,” Canisius College President Steve Stoute said. “We are working diligently to achieve the best possible outcomes for the students and for Canisius.”

Villa Maria College

Villa Maria College also announced a teach-out agreement on Tuesday.

“Medaille students will be accepted to the College and can transfer the credits they have earned towards equivalent programs at Villa,” the statement said. “All Mavericks will be assigned an individual transfer counselor that will help them identify which of Villa Maria’s 19 academic programs most closely aligns with their current course of study. Some of the most overt matches include business, communications, psychology, and more.”

The Villa announcement also notes that the school’s tuition is less than what Medaille students paid in 2022-23, in addition to providing free textbooks and supplies to all students. The college also has an unlimited number of “Say Yes” scholarships for students who attended a BPS high school for four years, as well as academic and mental health support.

“This situation is understandably upsetting, and it’s probably not something any of these students thought they’d have to work through,” said Villa Maria President Dr. Matthew Giordano said in the release. “Villa is ready to welcome all incoming and undergraduate students who want to complete their degrees, and we’ll work with them to facilitate their transition. Villa is home to so many people for so many reasons, we believe the Mavericks will feel at home in our diverse, diverse, supportive, and tight-knit community that mirrors the atmosphere found at Medaille.”

Villa also welcomed Medaille students interested in playing men’s or women’s basketball or soccer to join a team.

Alfred University

Alfred University told News 4 on Tuesday that they are happy to help students impacted by Medaille’s closure.

“We’re looking forward to helping Medaille students,” Alfred President Mark Zupan said. “It was real clear how committed the faculty and staff of Medaille are to their students and we wanted to make this happen.”

Zupan said that Alfred’s Vice President for Student Experience Amy DeKay, a Medaille grad, is the reason Medaille looked to partner with Alfred for a teach-out agreement. He said that Alfred has also met with Medaille Interim President Dr. Lori Quigley and her team, as well as interested students, to get a feel for how the school can make the transition easier for undergrad and graduate students, as well as student-athletes.

Niagara University

Niagara University has also opened a similar link on its site for Medaille students looking to finish their degrees. News 4 has reached out for a statement.

Medaille students can learn more about the agreements at the following links: