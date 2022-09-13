CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Gaffer District restaurants and businesses are gearing up to showcase their fall offerings during this weekend’s harvest festival.

Residents can enjoy live music, outdoor dining, and on-street vending from small businesses and farmers’ market vendors.

There will be harvest-themed activities. According to Connor’s Mercantile, they will have several fun activities lined up while featuring their harvest pumpkins from Mackenzie Child’s.

“ For Harvest Fest, we have one of our local card artists coming down and designing some of her cards. Connor’s will have a few in store promotions going on and I think we’ll serve some donuts or munchkins – something fun for people to have while they’re shopping in store” said Jill Agosta, Store Manager at Connors Mercantile.

The harvest festival will take place on Friday, September 16th – Sunday, September 18th on W. Market Street in Corning.

For more information visit: https://www.gafferdistrict.com/events/annual-events-festivals/harvest/