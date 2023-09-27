CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top runners was recognized for his strong effort in cross country.

Corning Community College sophomore Hayden Allington was named the NJCAA Region III Athlete of The Week. Allington, a Corning High School graduate, broke 28 minutes in the 8,000-meter race at Roberts Wesleyan with a time of 27:55. Hayden finished 59th out of 175 runners becoming to top runner from the conference who raced in the meet.

Allington beat his personal best time by approximately 20 seconds.

Next up for the Corning Community College men’s cross country team is the Kara Hall Memorial at SUNY Fredonia this Saturday. Action starts at Noon. New Corning Community College head coach Casey Swartz is a graduate of Fredonia and was a teammate of Kara Hall who passed away at an early age.

Swartz, the Horseheads native, will be looking for more special performances this weekend and beyond from CCC.