CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks have had arguably the toughest schedule to start the season.

Last week, Corning finally got their first win by cruising past Binghamton 36-14. The Hawks (1-3) are the defending Section IV Champions in Class AAA and will face visiting Union-Endicott (1-3). Friday night at 7 pm.

The Tigers are the defending Class A Champions and are also a team with just one win on the year thus far. U-E is coming off a 41-21 loss to Main-Endwell last week, a team who outlasted Corning 43-42 just two weeks ago.

For the Hawks, their schedule has been a true gauntlet. Corning opened up the season with three consecutive losses, two to Central New York powers Cicero-North Syracuse and Syracuse CBA. M-E handed Corning its last defeat before their first win over Binghamton, a win Corning is hoping will propel them to big things this season.

18 Sports spoke with Corning head coach Mike Johnston and members of the team as the prepare for a battle against U-E Friday night.