Elmira College will now allow students to partake in their new Fashion Institute of Technology partnership.

Students in the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business Program will now have the option to obtain their degree in three years, then enroll in FIT’s graduate program. The Director of Elmira’s Hilfiger Fashion Business School, Alison Wolfe, said they are no stranger to collaborating.

“We have developed many different types of partnerships, for example, with Lecom, and this particular partnership is another example for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School,” said Wolfe. “We felt it was very important to build additional partnerships, and this will not stop here,” she added.

Dr. Wolfe says that the first official class will start in August 2022.