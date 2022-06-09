ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Students inside elementary schools from the Elmira City School District lined the halls today to congratulate graduating high school seniors.

The graduating seniors from Elmira High School’s Class of 2022 walked the halls of multiple elementary schools in the district today. It has been a tradition that has not taken place the last few years due to COVID.

Many were greeted with hugs and high fives from previous teachers as well as elementary schoolers cheering and clapping for the graduating class.