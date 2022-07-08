WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK (WETM)- Happening tonight, Friday, July 8th, is the Launch of the Lakes for the Finger Lakes Wine Festival. There are events happening tonight including a toga contest, live music, and previews of what the weekend has in store.

There will also be wine samples and fireworks. After tomorrow the rest of the Finger Lakes Wine festival kicks off on Saturday morning. This is the first time the festival has been back since 2019. There will be bands, a chainsaw carver, a dance party, and local wine tastings. Camping and glamping are available so you can enjoy the entire festival.

A full schedule of events as well of more information on how to buy tickets can be found here.