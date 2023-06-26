The National Weather Service has issued the following weather alert:
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flood Watch continues for
- Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Delaware, Sullivan, and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania,
Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern
Wayne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.
- From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening
- WHEN…From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.
- IMPACTS…Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding. Excessive
runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and
other low- lying and flood-prone locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.