The National Weather Service has issued the following weather alert:

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flood Watch continues for

Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,

Delaware, Sullivan, and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania,

Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern

Wayne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

WHEN…From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.

IMPACTS…Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding. Excessive

runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and

other low- lying and flood-prone locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.