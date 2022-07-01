WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — An annual golf tournament benefitting Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Tyoga Golf Course in Wellsboro.

Proceeds from the tournament will aid the work of Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, nonprofit helping animals and people in Tioga County for more than 20 years.

Registration for the tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. with a tee-off at 10 a.m. The cost for entry is $70 per person for a four-person scramble with cash payouts. The event will also feature a Chinese auction and a pulled pork lunch is included with the entry cost.

For more information and to register, you can contact 570-512-0901. You can also register at Tyoga Golf Course before or on the day of the event. For more information on the shelter, you can visit Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ website at www.secondchanceas.org