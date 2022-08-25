Correction: The information about businesses involved in the event has been updated.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Saturday, August 27th local kids will have the chance to get a free backpack at an event sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence.

The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Grove Park in Elmira. 40 bags have been donated for local kids.

The event is sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence in conjunction with Jim’s Gym and Upstate Boxing Club.

Other local businesses, including Kountry Krullers, Hamilton Meats, Main Harvest Seafoods, and Thirt13n West Barber Shop also donated their time and products to the event.