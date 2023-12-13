ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shelly Cadek is a local author and she just released a new children’s book inspired by her grandson.

The book titled “Today I am a Dinosaur” came about after Shelly was on a facetime call with her daughter and grandson as he was pretending to be a dinosaur, Shelly knew shortly after she wanted to write a children’s book.

“My grandson was running around the house, hiding behind the couch, jumping up and roaring at people and yelling I’m a dinosaur…so it just came from there,” Shelly said.

The book is available on amazon, bookshop, Walmart and Barnes and noble. Shelly will also be hosting a meet and greet, booking signing at Pookies Little Britches at 1344 College Ave Elmira this Saturday, Dec 16th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.