FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum will soon have a new commanding general.

On June 2, the Chief of Staff of the Army announced that Major General Gregory K. Anderson will assume command of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum.

Major General Anderson is currently the Director of J-3 Operations and Cyber for the United States Africa Command in Germany.

Before his current role, he previously was the Deputy Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for the United States Central Command at the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Anderson also held a leadership role at Fort Drum from July 2018 to June 2019 when he served as the Deputy Commanding General for the 10th Mountain Division. During this time he helped lead Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

MG Anderson will replace current 10th Mountain Division Commander Major General Milford Beagle, Jr., who was recently promoted and is set to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in the near future.

A specific timeline for the change of command has yet to be confirmed.