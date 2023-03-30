(WETM) – Throughout the month of March, 18 News honored women across the Twin Tiers who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. While each of the women nominated was truly remarkable, Donna Vega was chosen as our local winner!

Marion has devoted decades to rebuilding communities and helping others in desperate need using her carpentry skills. She makes it her duty to assist where needed to insure local families have heat, water and food for their families when needs arise. She is very sincere in her efforts to contribute to a better world, even if only a step at a time.

“When you’re able to reach out and help others that maybe don’t have that, I think you’d really appreciate it when you do, When you get blessings you want to share your blessings.”

Among a few other prizes, Marion gets to donate $1,000 to a charity of her choice. She will also be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. Congratulations, Marion!

Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

Here are our four local finalists for 2023: