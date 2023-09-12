ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elijah Miller’s footballs stock continues to rise.

Miller, a freshman at Twin Tiers Christian Academy, was recently named to an elite football list for players to watch in the future. Elijah made the Red Zone Next Class of 2027 Athletes to Watch List. The honor comes after Miller competed in the Future Stars Game in Savannah, Georgia this past summer without playing for a local high school football program.

Prep Red Zone Next is a recruiting platform which highlights some of the best future players in the game. Listings are determined by travel and club team performance, competing in offseason events and more.

Twin Tiers Christian Academy, which is based in Breesport, does not field a football squad. As a result, Miller plays for the 607 Panthers travel team and spends time working with former Elmira football standout Derrick Beckworth.

The defensive end and running back is primed to continue his rise in the sport. Stick with 18 Sports for more on Miller as it develops.