ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this weeks segment of Mornings In…we feature CalmUnity Farms, an equity farm here in Elmira. On October 15th, you can join CalmUnity in a Fall Harvest Party taking place from 2 to 4, there’s more information over on their website.

However, if you want to learn more about CalmUnity now and what their purpose is, there is currently an installation set up at Community Arts of Elmira. “The Art of Permaculture” located in the gallery will be up through October 29th. The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 to 1, anyone is welcome to attend and it is free to the public.