ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The North American Aerospace Defense Command, otherwise known as NORAD, works 24-hours, 365 days a year to make sure the airways are clear.

NORAD tracking Santa actually happened by accident back in 1955, but as Colonel Richard Jolette says, even though it happened by accident, NORAD took it upon themselves to keep doing it. “To actually do the mission, what we do is we use similar things to what we do every day for the aerospace defense of North America. We use our radar systems, satellites, for NORAD to track Santa, we use the Santa cams and then of course our fighter jets to be able to intercept Santa Claus and the sleigh,” says Jolette. Jolette adds that sometimes they even use Rudolph’s bright red nose to help track Santa as it gives off a different heat signature.

Over the last 67 years, Jolette says NORAD has gotten pretty good at tracking Santa and learning his pattern. “We know that he always starts at the International Dateline, which is west of North America, because that’s where Christmas is first,” says Jolette, “then he travels to the west. So actually, North America is the last area that people visit because of the proximity to that Dateline. So, we kind of know about what time and there abouts but Santa Claus experiences time much different than us, because it would be impossible in a 24-hour period to visit every single home.”

Jolette adds that while Santa is out delivering presents to all the good girls and boys, he makes sure to slow down and wave to the pilots that are working hard to keep the airways safe.

Like always on Christmas Eve, kids will be able to track Santa on the NORAD Santa Tracker site.