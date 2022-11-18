UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Soccer defeated West Virginia 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start with Payton Linnehan scoring 18 seconds into the game and Penn State took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

From there the Nittany Lions opened the floodgates and scored three times in the second half. The scoring got going in the 55th minute with Penelope Hocking firing a shot with her left foot into the back of the net and then Cori Dyke converted a penalty kick a minute later to make it 3-0.

Amelia White finished off the scoring by converting a rebound off a free kick in the 68th minute. Penn State advances to the third round of the NCAA Tournament and will take on Virginia on Sunday at Jeffrey Field.