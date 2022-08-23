UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Volleyball is set to open the season this weekend. It’s the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era now as the former Nittany Lion replaces Russ Rose. She was an assistant on Rose’s staff last season. The Nittany Lions were picked to finish 5th in the Big Ten earlier this month.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the crowd because when you play scrimmages in Rec Hall right now, there is no one and it’s super quiet,” said sophomore hitter Anjelina Starck. “I’m excited for all of our fans and the band to come back and watch us play.”

“Obviously the goals are the same and yeah, it’s pressure, but it’s fun pressure,” said Schumacher-Cawley. “I mean, it’s college volleyball and it’s, you know, I wouldn’t want to be in any other town then than Happy Valley, so.”

The Nittany Lions return to action for a handful of matches this weekend. First up is a Friday night game against U-Conn.