HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s budget is due by Friday but will it be done before the deadline?

Some sources at the State Capitol say that it is likely not going to get done but we’ve seen stranger things have happened.

House Republicans held a press conference Monday to say that funding for nonpreferred universities like Pittsburgh, Penn State, Temple, and Lincoln is not automatic.

They are not happy there haven’t been reforms and that the presidents of the universities said they wouldn’t agree to freeze tuition if the legislature went ahead and gave them the 7% increase they are asking for.

Funding for those schools needs a two-thirds vote, meaning you got to have Republican votes and today they said they are not a rubber stamp if they don’t get the reforms they are asking for.

“You can go back and read my comments for the last six weeks. If there’s an expectation that Republicans will support something, they need to earn our votes, they need to work with us and include us in the process and not silence,” Rep. Bryan Cutler, of Lancaster said.

Threatening to not hold up nonpreferred funding is not new and a lot of lawmakers have had discontent with higher education.

This is just one of the things here early in the mix of budget week; will they or won’t they make the deadline? Stay tuned.