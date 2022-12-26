(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week hails from the Schuyler County Humane Society and is one of the calmest Jack Russells you’ll ever meet.

Samuel was a stray when he came to the SPCA, and he made himself at home almost right away. He’s a laid-back snuggle bug, but when he sees his leash, he’s ready to play. He loves any game or activity you’re doing; all in all, he loves his human companion.

The SCPA said 8-year-old Samuel seems to be fine around cats but is somewhat unsure about other dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting Sam can contact the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255 ext. 201.