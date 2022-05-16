UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch no longer in effect for Tioga County (Pa.)

_____________________________________

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western and Central New York

Effective this Monday morning and afternoon from 11:25 AM until 4: 00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible and isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

Intensifying storms are expected this afternoon as activity spreads northeast from central Pennsylvania and western New York, with a mix of damaging winds and hail expected

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.