ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community and asking for their help to be on the lookout for a man allegedly impersonating police and pulling people over.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man who pulled over a vehicle on Lower Maple Ave. in Ashland around 11:00 p.m. on May 22. According to the report, the man pulled over a person and detained them for 20-30 minutes before telling them they were free to go.

The man was described as Hispanic, about 5’6″, around 30 years old, thin with short dark hair and a goatee. He allegedly drove a dark, older model Crown Victoria. He reportedly wore black pants similar to law enforcement, tactical boots, a long-sleeve flannel shirt, a tactical vest and a name tag.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man had no badge or insignia indicating he was an officer, but allegedly did have a black gun belt with a handgun or taser, a flashlight, and pepper spray.

According to the person that was pulled over, the man’s car had emergency lights inside the windshield, a spotlight on the driver’s side, and no front license plate or any other emergency lights.

The man that was pulled over was asked to step out of his car while the impersonator searched the interior before letting him go with a warning.

There are currently no suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone that was in the area at that time and may have seen the traffic stop or has been pulled over themselves is asked to call the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2933 or 607-737-2950.