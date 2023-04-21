AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 21ST: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 21ST: 36°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:55 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like end to the workweek. Cold front brings a round of rainfall this weekend, along with a drop of temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder for the evening and early overnight. Rainfall tapers after midnight. Partial clearing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Dry start to the weekend, but a slow moving cold front brings our next round of rainfall by late day Saturday and early overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall, best timing during the late afternoon and evening, something to keep an eye on this weekend. Temperatures ahead of the cold front near 70 degrees for highs, still above average for this time of the year. Strong south winds with gusts over 30 mph for the afternoon. Steady rain pushes through by the early overnight, but showers linger through late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wrap around moisture providing a lake response for Sunday and early next week. Chance for showers continues under a mix of sun and clouds. Cool and breezy northwest wind keeping temperatures below average.

FRIDAY NIGHT: ISO. TO SCTD SHOWERS/STORM

LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAINFALL LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram