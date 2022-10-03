SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – This weekend we have the opportunity to pay homage to the fallen heroes we lost in Vietnam with the arrival of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) Wall That Heals.

The Wall That Heals has been on its 27th annual national tour since March of 2022, visiting 29 communities of our fallen Vietnam heroes. It arrives in Sayre, Pennsylvania for set up on Wednesday and will be available 24 hours a day from 3pm Wednesday, October 5th until 2pm on Sunday, October 9th.

“This is for people who have loved ones on the wall from our local area.” Says Flick, Co-Chair of the VVMF. “We have seven counties we’re covering. New York State has two. Chemung and Tioga. We have Lycoming, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Bradford County and Tioga County, Pennsylvania. This is a chance for those families and loved ones who lost someone at Vietnam. A chance to reflect, a chance to heal, and some closure.”

“The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam,” according to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website.

On Thursday, the names of the one hundred and twenty seven local Vietnam heroes will be read at the Welcome Committee to honor them for their ultimate sacrifice.

The VVMF currently has 230 volunteers assisting in the display but is still seeking volunteers for the 8pm-12am night shifts on Sunday. If interested, please contact PenYorkCommittee@gmail.com or inquire at https://www.vvmf.org/about-vvmf/contact/ as soon as possible.