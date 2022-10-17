TIOGA COUNTY, PA (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating an incident this afternoon that involved a tanker truck that overturned on the entrance ramp to Route 15.

PSP reports that a tractor-trailer was making a right-hand turn from Route 414 onto the Route 15 entrance ramp in Liberty Township when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The 19-year-old driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department on the scene, and transported to a local medical facility.

Our reporter on the scene reported, that the vehicle involved was a milk tanker involved. We will bring any additional information that is made available.