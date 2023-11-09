Michael C. Dickinson is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Dickinson has violated his probation. Dickinson was convicted of DWI.



Dickinson is 34 years old. Dickinson has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Dickinson is 5’10” and weighs 175 pounds.



The last known address for Dickinson is unknown.



If you know the whereabouts of Dickinson, please call 607-535-8222