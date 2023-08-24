Neceya Cody is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Cody has violated his probation. Cody was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.



Cody is 39 years old. Cody has brown hair and blue eyes.



Cody is 6’1″ tall and weighs 240 pounds.



The last known address for Cody is 210 W. 2nd St. Apt A. Elmira, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Cody, please call 607-737-2933