Travis P. Robinson is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson is charged with criminal contempt, an aggravated family offense.



Robinson is 28 years old. Robinson has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Robinson is 5’9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.



The last known address for Robinson is 216 W. First St. in Corning, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Robinson. Please call 607-535-8222