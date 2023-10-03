CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men are in custody after numerous reports of car break-ins and a burglary were reported in the month of September, Corning Police say.

According to police, 18-year-old Manuel Colon Jr. of Corning and 21-year-old Malik D. Smith of Rochester were arrested on Friday, Sept. 29, and have been charged with the following,

Colon Jr., burglary in the second degree, a class C felony

Smith, burglary in the second degree, a class C felony

During the month of September, Corning Police took numerous reports of vehicle break-ins spanning throughout the city along with a home burglary. An investigation was conducted and police were able to identify both Colon Jr. and Smith as suspects in the vehicle break-ins and home burglary.

On Friday, Sept. 29, a search warrant was done at a home on East Third Street in Corning where police were able to recover a large amount of stolen property from the home, all of which was linked to both the car break-ins and burglary.

Both Colon Jr. and Smith were arrested and brought to the Steuben County Jail where both men are being held on bail.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges will be filed against both of men. Police are reminding city residents to keep their vehicles locked and to not store valuable items inside of vehicles.